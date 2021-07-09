Candidate Filing Opens for the September 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election
Today, Mono County Acting Registrar of Voters Scheereen Dedman announced the opening of the candidate filing period for the September 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. Candidates looking to file to run for this office may contact the office to request an appointment to receive their paperwork in-person at the Mono County Elections Department located at 74 School Street (Annex I) in Bridgeport.www.monocounty.ca.gov
