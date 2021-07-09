Slog PM: The Lumber Yard Fire was Arson, Kshama Sawant Signs Her Own Recall Petition, Another Heat Wave

So it’s arson, then. King County Sheriffs slapped a sign on the door of The Lumber Yard today, declaring that the fire that started in the basement was, in fact, deliberately set. This is a reversal of what a spokesman told me on Tuesday, that there was no sign of foul play. The Lumber Yard declared on Instagram “this most likely is also a hate crime,” but there’s no word about what clues might’ve been found regarding the cause of the fire, which started sometime after a several-hours-long power outage. This is all turning into quite the mystery, isn’t it?