Pasadena, CA

Dazzling Buff, Straub, and Hensman Time Capsule Up for Grabs in Pasadena’s Historic Poppy Peak District

By Wendy Bowman
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This one-of-a-kind gem designed by noted midcentury architect Calvin Straub of Buff, Straub & Hensman is now on the market in southwest Pasadena’s Poppy Peak neighborhood, asking $2 million. Built for commercial artist Thomas Monroe Wirick and his wife Barbara in 1958, and meticulously maintained through the decades since, the post-and-beam structure is essentially original throughout — sans a few revisions to the kitchen and bathrooms, plus necessary updates to the plumbing and HVAC systems.

