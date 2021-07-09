Dazzling Buff, Straub, and Hensman Time Capsule Up for Grabs in Pasadena’s Historic Poppy Peak District
This one-of-a-kind gem designed by noted midcentury architect Calvin Straub of Buff, Straub & Hensman is now on the market in southwest Pasadena’s Poppy Peak neighborhood, asking $2 million. Built for commercial artist Thomas Monroe Wirick and his wife Barbara in 1958, and meticulously maintained through the decades since, the post-and-beam structure is essentially original throughout — sans a few revisions to the kitchen and bathrooms, plus necessary updates to the plumbing and HVAC systems.www.dirt.com
