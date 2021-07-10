Denver Stiffs 2021 NBA Draft profiles
The Denver Nuggets hold the 26th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft that will take place on July 29th this year. As part of the effort to cover the draft, the Denver Stiffs writing staff will be putting together individual profiles on several prospects in the range of Denver’s 26th overall selection. There won’t be profiles conducted on the top tier prospects, but in between 20 and 30 players will be assessed by their strengths and weaknesses as well as their fit with the Nuggets.www.denverstiffs.com
