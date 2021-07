The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. What a difference a game makes. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and Jrue Holiday added 21 points and nine assists as the Bucks cruised to a 120-100 victory over the Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Suns looked uncharacteristically sloppy as the series moved from Phoenix to Milwaukee. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges were responsible for eight turnovers and Devin Booker shot 3 for 14 as the Bucks earned their first win of the series. Cameron Johnson provided a spark for the Suns off the bench, delivering 14 points and a thunderous dunk in 30 minutes of action, but Phoenix only had Deandre Ayton for 24 minutes as the big man was limited due to early foul trouble.