NBA DFS Picks (MIL/PHO Showdown) July 14th. Paul is as cheap as he’s been in a DFS slate for these finals. This is largely due to the fact that he had a lackluster Game Three in Milwaukee. He failed to grab a rebound in that contest and was ice cold from three-point range – resulting in a lowly 33 fantasy points. But don’t let that detract you from the fact that in the three games prior, he averaged 53.8 fantasy points. That total is actually more than Giannis Antetokounmpo snagged in that same span. Not to mention in each of those games he was just a dime or two away from a double-double bonus. I consider him an obvious bounce-back candidate for Game Four and a smart play as your captain.