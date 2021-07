Kids Hour at the Orlando Cat Café has returned in partnership with Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont on Wednesdays from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Kids Hours is for children 12 and under and includes cat playtime, reading with cats, and a take-home craft project. Children are also encouraged to take a free book home from Read to Sydney and Kiwanis Club of Clermont’s lending library.