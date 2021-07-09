Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Adds Inazuma Region, New Characters, and Cross-Progression

We don’t need to tell you just how popular The Last of Us was when it was first released. This Naughty Dog IP hit the marketplace for the PlayStation 3 but it wasn’t long after the title got a remastered edition for the PlayStation 4. Players that happened to miss out on The Last of Us from the previous generation were able to jump right into this thrilling video game release with some visual enhancements. With this game we would sit in on a mature tale set in a post-apocalyptic world where mankind was greatly unnumbered by a deadly mutated virus. With hostile creatures roaming around, safety left small factions led mainly by paranoia.