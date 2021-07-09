Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Adds Inazuma Region, New Characters, and Cross-Progression
Mihoyo has revealed the next update for Genshin Impact. Version 2.0, or “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia,” as it’s also called, adds a new area for players to explore, new characters, and a host of other features that improve the gameplay experience. Probably the most useful new feature is the implementation of cross-progression on all platforms. This new update launches on July 21.gameranx.com
