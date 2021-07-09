Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trotwood, OH

Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market

trotwood.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Trotwood is seeking produce vendors only for this year’s Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market. The market will be held on Wednesdays at 721 E Main Street, the corner of E. Main Street and Beardsley Rd. Sales start at 3 p.m. and sale end at 7 p.m. The market will run every Wednesday beginning July 14, 2021 through September 29, 2021.The Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market was created by the Trotwood Parks and Recreation Department to provide locally grown produce to sell directly to consumers.

trotwood.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trotwood, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...
ProtestsCBS News

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty arrested while protesting on Capitol Hill

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested on Thursday along with eight activists while protesting on Capitol Hill. Beatty was arrested by Capitol police after demonstrating for voting rights in the atrium of a Senate office building. "You can arrest me. You can't stop...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy