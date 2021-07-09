The City of Trotwood is seeking produce vendors only for this year’s Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market. The market will be held on Wednesdays at 721 E Main Street, the corner of E. Main Street and Beardsley Rd. Sales start at 3 p.m. and sale end at 7 p.m. The market will run every Wednesday beginning July 14, 2021 through September 29, 2021.The Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market was created by the Trotwood Parks and Recreation Department to provide locally grown produce to sell directly to consumers.