Fuel take down Outlaws in Summer Showdown qualifying
The Summer Showdown landscape became clearer on Friday as the Dallas Fuel, Los Angeles Gladiators and Washington Justice picked up wins. Here's how the action went down:. In the main event of the evening, the Western region's top seed, the Dallas Fuel (8-3, 13 points) picked up a 3-0 win over theHouston Outlaws (9-3, 9 points). The Outlaws needed a win on Saturday to keep their Summer Showdown hopes alive after dropping a series to the Boston Uprising (6-5, 5 points), but couldn't get it done in front of a raucous Fuel crowd at the Arlington Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas.www.dallassun.com
