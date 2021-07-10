Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silvis, IL

Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silvis, IL
Silvis, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdie#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy