Last week, farm experts from across the country told House Ag lawmakers that crop insurance and other farm safety net programs are working, but the pandemic has shown that some fixes are needed. Farmers needed more than crop insurance and for ARC and PLC to survive the pandemic as well as the trade wars, programs like CFAP, WHIP+ and MFP payments were all needed. Robert Tate a crop insurance agent, told Ag lawmakers as they lay the groundwork for the next Farm Bill, fixes to crop insurance could help farmers better weather uncertainty into the future.