San Benito County, CA

Week of July 9 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

By BenitoLink Staff
benitolink.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County. As of 3:07 p.m. on July 9, 6,173 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Fifty-two are active patients, 6,053 have recovered, two are hospitalized and 63 have died, with the latest deaths reported April 14. For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph statistics every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

benitolink.com

