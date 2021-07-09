The Weight On Black Women In Sports; Plus, 'We Are Lady Parts'
Guest host Ayesha Rascoe brings on ESPN producer and podcast host Terrika Foster-Brasby and The Athletic's Kavitha A. Davidson to talk about how Black women athletes have been treated at the Olympics as well as across the sports world. They touch upon Sha'Carri Richardson's recent Olympics disqualification, the controversy surrounding the banning of natural hair swimming caps, and recent racial comments made by ESPN correspondent Rachel Nichols.www.npr.org
