SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Like just about everybody else around here, Jack Knowlton is stoked for opening day at Saratoga Race Course. “It's been a long time without being able to be at Saratoga with tens of thousands of people there, so we're really excited,” Knowlton, operating manager of Sackatoga Stable, said Wednesday. "The town has been buzzing for the last month. It's incredible the kind of pent-up demand that there is."