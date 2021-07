A medical doctor. A religious leader. A failed Florida businessman. These are some of the details about the main suspect in the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse. Local officials identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 62-year-old Haitian. He once expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video. However, he is unknown among Haitian political groups. And friends suggested that those really behind the killing had tricked him.