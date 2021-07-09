Will Sparks Gives Fans ‘Nothing More, Nothing Less’ on New EP
Will Sparks does his name justice sending out electrifying sound waves in his latest EP, Nothing More, Nothing Less, that’s out now on Armada. Since first breaking onto the scene, Will Sparks has become known for his sensational tunes. He’s also no stranger to festivals; playing around the world at renowned events like Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields, and Tomorrowland to name a few. But after a year of no live events, he’s come out of quarantine with the Nothing More, Nothing Less EP on Armada Music that offers some new, exciting sounds.edmidentity.com
