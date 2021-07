After both Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Garrett Cooper went down with scary injuries Sunday in Philadelphia, the Miami Marlins got good news on both Monday. Chisholm only sustained a bone bruise in his left shoulder and Cooper escaped with a sprained left elbow, MRIs taken Monday revealed. Both appeared to be in serious pain when they left the field at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday in the Marlins’ loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The infielders both landed on the 10-day injured list Monday, but neither diagnoses were as bad as they could’ve been.