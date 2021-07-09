Cancel
SF Giants place Buster Posey on injured list, activate Logan Webb

By Kerry Crowley
Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The Giants and the National League All-Star team each lost their starting catcher to an injured list placement on Friday. Giants manager Gabe Kapler was optimistic Posey could avoid a stint on the IL after suffering a left thumb contusion in Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Posey was diagnosed with a bone bruise Thursday and won’t play in the team’s weekend series against the Washington Nationals.

