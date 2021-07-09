10 Rockland County Libraries Offering Fun Summer Reading Programs for Kids

Just because summer is here doesn’t mean kids should close the book on reading activities! In fact, reading books is an easy and fun way to prevent the dreaded summer learning loss. Throughout Rockland County there are many library programs that introduce kids to new books and allow them to earn rewards just for reading. Here are some of the best library summer reading programs around Rockland County. Check out what your library has to offer, as well as others around Rockland right here:

Blauvelt Free Library

Facebook • Instagram

Ages: 2-17

Through Aug. 20

With this Summer Reading Club, kids can choose from the Pre-School, Children’s, or Teen reading programs. They can then log their reading time in exchange for virtual badges and prizes, including extras for completing mission activities. There are also weekly raffles with random drawings for writing book reviews. Reading logs can be kept on paper or done through an iPhone app.

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library

Facebook • Instagram

Ages: school-aged kids

Throughout the summer

Haverstraw offers an Animal Adventures Reading Program. With this, kids go on interactive video quests with storyologist Page Turner and her slapstick sidekick, Kenny. They encourage kids to participate in comic quests to tell, write, and collect stories. The program offers 5 days of virtual adventures each week. Programming includes interviews with kids’ book authors, games, arts and craft projects, contests, and more.

New City Library

Facebook • Instagram

Ages: 2-17

Through Aug. 14 (Kids); through Aug. 20 (Teens)

At the New City Library, kids can participate either in person or with the help of parents using the ReadSquared app. By logging their age-appropriate reading activities, kids can earn prizes this summer. Teens can take part in summer reading Tic-Tac-Toe board with individual squares that feature different genres. Those who read three books that line up either up, down, straight across, or diagonally are eligible to win Starbucks gift cards. They can also help the younger kids to take part in the summer reading program.

Nyack Library

Facebook • Instagram

Ages: 2-11

Through Aug. 13

With the Nyack Library program, kids can take part with a summer theme Tails and Tales, involving books on all kinds of animals, with lots of fun virtual activities. Kids in the program get a kit with a reading log, stickers, and instructions. There’s a reading goal of about 20-minutes per day, or 2-hours per week. If they reach their goals, they earn small prizes. For those in the early literacy program, parents can help their little ones to complete a fun literacy-enhancing activity sheet. Once the sheet is filled out, the child will be given a free book.

Orangeburg Library

Facebook • Instagram

Ages: newborn to 18

Through Aug. 15

For kids ages 10 and younger, this year’s Tails & Tales summer reading program allows them to earn 1 point for each minute of summer reading they do. To complete the program, kids must get 1,000 points. Along the way, they can collect special badges, earn some prizes, and, after completing missions, get some bonus points. There’s a weekly raffle they can enter by showing their reading log, with a chance to win free ice cream. They will also get a completion certificate to proudly display. Teens can earn points for every book they finish, or mission accomplished. Those who earn enough points get a free young adult book and ultimately a completion certificate.