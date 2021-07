SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Syracuse couple is facing multiple felony charges after State Police found a loaded pistol magazine and illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Investigator Lee Jessie and Trooper Newell Field were patrolling the area of First North Street in Syracuse around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. They conducted a traffic stop involving a U-Haul van and interviewed the driver, who was identified as Anthony Glenn, 30. During the interview, Glenn attempted to drive away and led State Police on a brief chase. He then exited the van and tried to run away.