Arizona State

Arizona ranks #1 when it comes to acres burned as wildfire losses begin to show

By Irene Snyder
fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - When Tari Infante and her husband evacuated their El Capitan home last month, they never imagined they'd come back to find so much damage. "I was shocked. I'm still shocked.. feel like I am just in this state of shock. I can't believe this happened," she said. "Our 40 acres is incinerated. The only thing left standing is one out building that houses our solar and well equipment."

Comments / 3

