Mexico sporting director Gerardo Torrado buoyed by recent absence of homophobic chant from fans
Officials from Mexico’s soccer federation are hoping that a recent string of decorous matches soon become the rule rather than the exception. Mexican soccer’s governing body has been on the PR offensive this year to get fans to stop using a common homophobic chant, typically shouted at the opposing goalkeeper as he takes a goal kick. The “grito” was heard during Olympic qualification matches in Guadalajara in March, prompting FIFA to ban fans from Mexico’s next two official matches.www.dallasnews.com
