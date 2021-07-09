Cancel
Couple Convicted of Theft of Biotech Trade Secrets from Genentech; JHL Biotech Founders Face Similar Charges

By Bay City News
sanjoseinside.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal investigation of the theft of biotech trade secrets has resulted in the convictions of two people and charges against two others. A former principal scientist at Genentech, the South San Francisco-based biotech corporation, pleaded guilty July 7 with her husband in federal court to conspiracy and other charges related to the theft of trade secrets from the company.

