Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dutrieuille elected First Vice President of Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners

Clearfield Progress
 8 days ago

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recently announced that PUC Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille has been elected First Vice President for the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners. After spending the past year as the organization’s Second Vice President, Chairman Dutrieuille remains part of MACRUC’s strong and diverse leadership...

www.theprogressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
State
Kentucky State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Mid Atlantic#Puc Chair#Macruc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsnv.gov

Attorney General Ford Elected as Second Vice Chair of Conference of Western Attorneys General

Carson City, NV – The Office of Attorney General is proud to announce that Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford was recently elected to serve as the second vice-chair for the Conference of Western Attorneys General, a bipartisan group of attorneys general working together to cultivate knowledge, cooperate on concerns, and coordinate actions which improve the quality of legal services available to members. Common areas of interest include water, fish and wildlife, public lands, minerals, energy, and Native American law.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Expired term leaves Public Service Commission with vacancy

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is down a member. The three-person panel charged with regulating utilities across the state is a party of two for now, after Brooks McCabe’s term expired June 30, leaving the commission shorthanded as it considers cases that will decide how much ratepayers must pay for infrastructure upgrades proposed by large utilities, such as Appalachian Power and West Virginia American Water.
Pennsylvania StateClearfield Progress

Pennsylvania board OKs plan to integrate six state-run universities

(The Center Square) – An advisory board unanimously approved an integration plan for six of Pennsylvania's state-run universities on Wednesday as the broader system grapples with dwindling enrollment and rising costs. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) said the plan will take “years to complete,” but preserve each...
Mercer County, WVptonline.net

commissioner Puckett honored at national conference

FORT WASHINGTON, MD. — A familiar face often seen painting murals in Princeton as well as picking up litter around the county has been honored on a national level. Americans for the Arts and the National Association of Counties (NACo) presented Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett with the Public Leadership in the Arts Award for County Arts Leadership Saturday during NACo’s annual conference in Maryland.
Highlands, NJahherald.com

New Stamps Shine Light on Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Lighthouses — with their beauty, mystery and aura of romance — have fascinated and enchanted people for centuries. The Postal Service continues to share in that tradition with Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses Forever stamps, the latest in its continuing series of popular lighthouse stamps. Linda Malone, vice president of...
Traffic AccidentsLynchburg News and Advance

Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.
Maine StateClearfield Progress

Mills rejects plan to create publicly owned utility in Maine

(The Center Square) – A plan to create Maine's first consumer-owned utility was dealt a blow Tuesday after Gov. Janet Mills vetoed the legislation. The bipartisan proposal, which was recently approved by the Legislature, sought to put a referendum on the November ballot asking voters to approve the creation of the Pine Tree Power Company by taking over the distribution and service areas of Central Maine Power Company and Versant Power.
Energy Industrywfdd.org

NC House Passes Sweeping Energy Bill

The state House passed wide-ranging energy legislation during a rare midnight session early Thursday. Republican leaders called the House back in session for a required second vote on the measure after Democrats blocked an earlier attempt. The bill would expand solar production and retire several Duke Energy coal-fueled power plants....
Atlantic County, NJNew Jersey Globe

Judge orders Atlantic Commissioner special election for November

A Superior Court Judge today ordered a special election for Atlantic County Commissioner to be held concurrently with the general election on November 2, eschewing a bid by Republicans to hold a special election in late August or early September. The 3rd district commissioner seat has been vacant since January...
Societyroi-nj.com

Voorhees’ Baker elected first Black president of N.J. chapter of ACEP

Dr. Jenice Baker, the chair of emergency medicine at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, was elected as the first Black president of the New Jersey chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Baker, who has practiced emergency medicine for more than 15 years after completing her medical degree at...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy