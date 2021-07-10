Family Feud Podcast: Texas WR Jake Smith commits to USC, QB Devin Brown shines at Elite 11, and more!

The podcasting trio of Shotgun Spratling, Keely Eure and Chris Treviño are back for another episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's episode, the trio discusses another NCAA Transfer Portal pickup for the Trojans in Texas wide receiver Jake Smith. They also share there thoughts on USC's latest commit, three-star offensive lineman Keith Olson and what he brings to the team's 2022 recruiting class. Shotgun, Keely and Chris also discuss the news of Isaiah Mobley deciding to return for his junior year and what the decision means for USC hoops. And, as always, the podcasting trio answers all of your tweets, emails and voicemails!