Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Family Feud Podcast: Texas WR Jake Smith commits to USC, QB Devin Brown shines at Elite 11, and more!

By Keely Eure
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe podcasting trio of Shotgun Spratling, Keely Eure and Chris Treviño are back for another episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's episode, the trio discusses another NCAA Transfer Portal pickup for the Trojans in Texas wide receiver Jake Smith. They also share there thoughts on USC's latest commit, three-star offensive lineman Keith Olson and what he brings to the team's 2022 recruiting class. Shotgun, Keely and Chris also discuss the news of Isaiah Mobley deciding to return for his junior year and what the decision means for USC hoops. And, as always, the podcasting trio answers all of your tweets, emails and voicemails!

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Harrell
Person
Stephen Carr
Person
Harvey Hyde
Person
Devin Brown
Person
Isaiah Mobley
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#American Football#Wr#The Family Feud Podcast#Ncaa Transfer Portal#Feuders#Nil#The Peristyle Podcast#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Google
Related
Texas StateUSA Today

Best moments, photos from Jake Smith's two seasons with Texas

Texas wide receiver Jake Smith entered the NCAA transfer portal on June 22. While first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has excelled in terms of acquiring talent from the transfer portal, the other side can be just as detrimental. Smith dealt with a variety of injuries that unfortunately kept him sidelined...
NFL247Sports

Ex-Texas WR Jake Smith posts message after entering transfer portal

When Jake Smith signed with Texas as part of the Longhorns’ 2019 recruiting class, there were huge expectations for the former four-star prospect. Smith caught nine touchdown passes in his first two seasons in Austin, but he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal late last month. Smith was expected to compete...
Texas State247Sports

Former Texas receiver Jake Smith commits to USC football

USC added to its wide receiver room with a commitment from former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jake Smith on Tuesday. Smith entered the Transfer Portal in late June. "I’ve decided to continue my education and football career at USC! Coach Helton I can’t thank you enough for this opportunity," he wrote on social media. "I can’t wait to get to LA and become a Trojan!"
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

USC adds more ex-Texas football WR transfer depth in Jake Smith

Entering summer workouts, a big void opened up for the Texas football program in the form of the transfer of the former four-star recruit and junior wide receiver Jake Smith. Texas saw their former talented wideout recruit and Gatorade National High School Football Player of the year Smith enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back in late June.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Kansas State247Sports

Louisville lands commitment from elite Kansas guard Zyanna Walker

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has done it again on the recruiting trail. The Cardinals have landed a commitment from five-star guard Zyanna Walker, who plays from Wichita, Kan., Heights High School. The 5-foot-8 Walker is the No. 15 player in the Class of 2022 in the...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes 2022 QB commit Jacurri Brown recruiting wish list

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 19: (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown one of three Miami Hurricanes commits in the Class of 2022 released a wish list of recruits on his Sports Illustrated blog earlier this week. Brown has taken on the role of the leader of the 2022 recruiting class. Having a QB committed this early should eventually pay dividends for Miami.
Alabama State247Sports

Elite 11 2021 Finals: Alabama 5-star QB commit Ty Simpson compares ability to Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa

Martin (Tenn.) Westview's Ty Simpson, a five-star quarterback committed to Alabama in the 2022 recruiting class, is a name to know as the Crimson Tide reload. On Friday's episode of the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast with national analyst Blair Angulo, Simpson took a break from the 2021 Elite 11 Finals at Manhattan Beach (Calif.) Mira Costa and offered a glimpse into what 'Bama is getting.
Frisco, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Elite DFW Area OL Cole Hutson Commits to Texas Longhorns

Less than one month after his official visit to the 40 Acres, talented Frisco High School (Frisco, TX) interior offensive line recruit Cole Hutson committed to the Texas Longhorns on Friday, making him the first offensive line commitment in the Steve Sarkisian era. Hutson made the announcement via his personal...
Rolesville, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Rolesville QB Byrum Brown commits to USF

Rolesville, N.C. — Rolesville High School quarterback Byrum Brown announced his college commitment on Thursday afternoon. On his personal Twitter account, Brown announced he has committed to the University of South Florida. "First I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent to play the game that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy