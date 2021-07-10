Cancel
‘Thank God It’s Friday,’ ‘Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Actor Chick Vennera, who danced on top of parked cars outside a disco in “Thank God It’s Friday” and played Enrique Mas on “The Golden Girls,” died Wednesday, his daughter said. He was 74.

The actor’s daughter, Nicky Vennera, said her father died in Burbank after battling lung cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Chick Vennera played Marv “Leatherman” Gomez in 1978′s disco movie, “Thank God It’s Friday,” wearing leather from head to toe while dancing outside of a Los Angeles disco, USA Today reported. He starred with Donna Summer and Valerie Landsburg, according to IMDb.com.

He also appeared in several episodes of “The Golden Girls” in 1989 according to IMDb.com. Vennera played consumer reporter Enrique Mas, boss of Betty White’s character, Rose Nylund, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vennera was a voice actor who worked on “Animaniacs,” “Foofur,” “Capitol Critters,” “Darkwing Duck,” “The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest,” “Cow and Chicken”and “Batman Beyond,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vennera also played bean farmer Joe Mondragon in 1988′s “The Milagro Beanfield War,” the website reported. He also worked in “Yanks” and more than 40 other films, NBC News reported.

Born on March 27, 1947, in Herkimer, New York, Francis Vennera studied acting at the Pasadena Playhouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter\. After serving in the U.S. Army, he spent two years with Disney on Parade as a dancer, acrobat and clown on a North American tour, NBC News reported. He also appeared as Sonny in the national company production of “Grease,” the network reported.

In 1975, he debuted on television with roles in episodes of “Lucas Tanner” and “Baretta.” He also landed roles on “Vega$,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Night Court” and “Mad About You,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

