FAITH PERSPECTIVES: Some thoughts on saving face

I grew up in the slums. There were lots of crazy things we had to do to survive. We didn’t hang around with the really tough kids and yet we had to learn to look and act tough no matter what. We learned never to hit a girl, and if you pinky swore with someone you had to keep your word no matter what. If you took a double dare you had to follow through. Some of these practices came with heavy costs. It basically came down to looking tough and having it together. It came down to “saving face” no matter what. Sadly some of the kids I knew didn’t make it to adulthood.