An up to $10,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of a Minnesota murder suspect. Did you hear about the on-the-run murder suspect from Oklee, Minnesota? On July 9, it was reported that police were looking for 44-year-old Eric Reinbold in connection with the murder of his 34-year-old wife, Lissette Reinbold. At the time of this post, six days have passed since the murder and there is an up to $10,000 reward being offered for the wanted man.