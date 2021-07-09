City Receives First Confirmed West Nile-Positive Mosquito Test Results

The City of Bedford received notification from Tarrant County Public Health that a mosquito trapped in the 3700 block of Brookside Drive tested positive for West Nile Virus, the first of 2021. In response, Public Works staff will spray adulticiding, a type of insecticide used to control adult mosquitoes along the creek banks and City parks, within a quarter-mile radius of the trap tonight, July 9, at 10 p.m. Crews will also reapply larvicide treatment to the creeks and ponds within the area. If weather is not permitting, staff will complete the spraying and larvicide application over the weekend.