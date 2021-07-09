Palmview to borrow $5 million for streets, drainage and trash collection
The Palmview City Council voted to borrow nearly $5 million Tuesday to start a solid waste department, fix drainage problems and pave streets. Palmview will buy two garbage trucks, two brush trucks and about 4,000 garbage bins, said City Manager Michael Leo. They’ll form the nucleus of the new solid waste department — and replace Republic Services, a private company that handles trash pickup.www.progresstimes.net
