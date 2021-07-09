The best longboard shops in Singapore

From now until July 16, Retykle, one of the most established children's resale fashion platforms in Asia, is having its first pop-up store in the city. Since the platform launched in 2016, Retykle is on a mission to extend the life cycle of childrens' outgrown clothes to keep them out of landfills. At the pop-up, parents and expecting parents can shop for preloved and new designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for babies and children aged zero to 14. A curated selection of over 2,000 designer brands, including Jacadi, Bonpoint, Ralph Lauren, Seed, and Moncler, will be available in the store and will be refreshed with new items daily. Unused past season items from brands like Bonpoint, Petit Bateau, Moncler, Vilebrequin, Jacadi, among others, will be available at 60 percent off its original retail price.