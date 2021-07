Sean Waltman has wrestled quite a few matches throughout the course of his career, but he’s currently sitting on the sidelines recovering from ACL/meniscus surgery. It’s not clear exactly when he might he getting back in the ring, but the two time WWE Hall of Famer appeared on The Bump recently and said that he should be ready to go early next year. He has declared that he will be returning to in-ring competition before he finally hangs up his boots for good, and he wants to wrestle a couple more matches.