The Official Air Date For MLW’s Battle Riot III Event Announced

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means... IWGP U.S. Title Match: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson. Moxley comes out to a raucous scene and Eddie Kingston joins him. Kingston pulls out a pipe and attacks Doc Gallows while the bell rings. Excalibur explains that this match is under NJPW rules. Anderson kicks Moxley with a thrust kick in the corner. Fists are exchanged in the center of the ring and Mox headbutts Karl out of the ring. Mox joins him and eats a suplex by Anderson for his troubles. Moxley lays some shots near the barricade and bites him in the head as they return to the ring. Cutter by Anderson on the ropes as he kicks Moxley off the apron. He greets Mox with a knee to the chest in the corner upon his return. Spinebuster by Anderson gets two. They go up to the top and Moxley hits the superplex. German suplex by Moxley, followed by the sleeper. Anderson with the slam for two.