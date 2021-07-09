Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Official Air Date For MLW’s Battle Riot III Event Announced

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile MLW Battle Riot III will be taking place this Saturday night, fans who aren’t attending the show live will have to wait several weeks to see it. MLW sent out the following press release today, announcing that the event will air on July 24th at 10PM ET on beIN SPORTS:

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Lawlor
Person
Davey Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bein Sports#Major League Wrestling#Mlw Battle Riot#Combat#Battle Riot Iii Event#Mlw Battle Riot Iii#Bein Sports#Contra#Tjp#Caribbean#Wtf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Debuts New AEW Title Belt

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program, and Miro debuted a new TNT title belt, as seen in a photo below. Emanating from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas this...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Discusses Her ESPY’s Dress, Nikki Bella Plays With Matteo, More

WWE recently added several missing episodes of their “The Main Event” specials to the WWE content library on Peacock. You can check out this week’s edition of “ROH Week By Week” below. This episode features new ROH World Champion Bandido speaking out for the first time since winning the title at Saturday night’s ‘Best in the World’ pay-per-view event:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Major AEW News

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

AEW Fyter Fest: Darby Allin, Ethan Page have first Coffin Match

July 15 (UPI) -- Darby Allin and Ethan Page tried to settle their differences in AEW's first-ever Coffin Match, which took place at Fyter Fest Night 1. The Coffin Match is won after an opponent is tossed into a ringside coffin and the door is completely shut. Allin started the match on Wednesday by charging at Page and unleashing his move the Coffin Drop.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax ‘Quitting’ Message Stuns WWE Fans

Update: Nia Jax later stated to a concerned fan: ““Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much [heart emoji x 7].”. WWE star Nia Jax has been heavily featured on Monday Night Raw and is one of the top...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Event In Atlanta Has Been Canceled

The September 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will no longer take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena announced today that the event has been canceled. No reason was given, but refunds are available at the point of purchase. WWE has not announced a...
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Big E. Addresses the Crowd After Smackdown Ends, Seth Rollins Wins Main Event

– Tonight’s Smackdown saw Big E get a microphone and address the crowd in the Toyota Center in Houston after the show went off the air. A fan-shot video can be seen below, in which E. talks about how over the last year and a half the WWE roster has been looking at screens instead of fans and doing what they can to entertain fans. He said he couldn’t imagine a better crowd in the United States than in Houston and thanked them for being there and giving their energy:
WWEstillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Breaks His Silence To Send A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Bray Wyatt is always one of the most talked about stars on the WWE roster and for months now fans have been talking about his absence from WWE programming. The Fiend was defeated by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 after Alexa Bliss turned on him, and Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen since he appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment on Raw the next night.
WWEPosted by
Sports Illustrated

WWE Announces More Live Events, Including Date for ‘Extreme Rules’

The schedule for WWE’s return to touring continues to take shape with the addition of 11 new dates. Included in the new tour dates that were announced on Friday is the news that this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 26. It will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Real Fight’ With AEW Star Leaks

Bobby Lashley had trained in Ohio Valley Wrestling(OVW), WWE’s former developmental territory. Many future stars including former world champions like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Randy Orton were part of OVW. Kenny Bolin recalls Bobby Lashley vs Mark Henry in OVW. Recently, “The Starmaker” Kenny Bolin, who was a manager...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Email To Roman Reigns Leaks

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon seems to be all geared up alongside the talents to welcome the live fans back in the attendance. The company had brought the idea of WWE ThunderDome which have worked well but nothing can replace the live audience at the shows. Stephanie McMahon writes...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Recap & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means... IWGP U.S. Title Match: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson. Moxley comes out to a raucous scene and Eddie Kingston joins him. Kingston pulls out a pipe and attacks Doc Gallows while the bell rings. Excalibur explains that this match is under NJPW rules. Anderson kicks Moxley with a thrust kick in the corner. Fists are exchanged in the center of the ring and Mox headbutts Karl out of the ring. Mox joins him and eats a suplex by Anderson for his troubles. Moxley lays some shots near the barricade and bites him in the head as they return to the ring. Cutter by Anderson on the ropes as he kicks Moxley off the apron. He greets Mox with a knee to the chest in the corner upon his return. Spinebuster by Anderson gets two. They go up to the top and Moxley hits the superplex. German suplex by Moxley, followed by the sleeper. Anderson with the slam for two.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Possible Spoiler On Returning WWE Star At Sunday’s Money In The Bank

Pwinsider.com reports Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at Money in the Bank this Sunday from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. As it stands right now, it’s unknown whether she will appear on the show. Lynch hasn’t been featured on TV since last May when she announced she...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Tom Lawlor Added To MLW Battle Riot III

Tom Lawlor is coming to MLW Battle Riot. MLW announced that Tom Lawlor will enter MLW Battle Riot III. Lawlor won the 2018 Battle Riot. Lawlor is also set to compete at the event in a Bunkhouse Match where he will team with Kevin Ku to battle Marshall & Ross Von Erich.
WWEf4wonline.com

MLW Battle Riot match to air on beIN Sports later this month

MLW has revealed when this year's Battle Riot match will be airing. The 40-man Battle Riot match will air on beIN Sports at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, July 24. The match is taking place at MLW's Battle Riot tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Saturday.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides More Details On WWE’s New Sets, More

As many of you know, WWE will be debuting new sets when they return to the road with SmackDown later this week. During a recent interview with Forbes, Stephanie McMahon announced that the sets will merge the physical and virtual aspect we’ve been seeing, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy