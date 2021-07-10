Cancel
Campbell County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER EAST CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHWESTERN WESTON AND SOUTHWESTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Rozet, or 16 miles east of Gillette, moving east at 50 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Upton, Moorcroft, Pine Haven, Rozet and Keyhole Reservoir. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 137 and 182. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming.

