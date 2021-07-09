Cancel
Pottstown, PA

Judge sets December trial date for Pottstown man accused of gunshot slaying

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — A judge has set a December trial date for a Pottstown man accused of the Easter Sunday 2019 gunshot slaying of another man in the borough. The jury trial for Stephen Moore, 33, of the 400 block of Chestnut Street, will begin on Dec. 6, according to an order issued by Montgomery County Judge William R. Carpenter, who will preside over the trial. The trial is expected to last five days.

