Today, we transition from an offensive defenseman in Scott Morrow to a defensive defenseman out of Russia in Daniil Chayka. With a big frame (6’3”, 185 lbs), many scouts see the potential for a solid anchor on an NHL team with range in Chayka. However, he hasn’t put up points across junior and senior levels this past season, and his offensive awareness leaves much to be desired. Some view Chayka as the heir-apparent to Chris Pronger, while others see him in a much less desirable way, as evidenced by his wide range of scouting rankings.