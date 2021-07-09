Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How otters' muscles enable their cold, aquatic life

Science Daily
 11 days ago

Sea otters are the smallest marine mammal. As cold-water dwellers, staying warm is a top priority, but their dense fur only goes so far. We have long known that high metabolism generates the heat they need to survive, but we didn't know how they were producing the heat -- until now.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Otters#Skeletal Muscle#Aquatic Life#Texas A M University#The Monterey Bay Aquarium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...
AnimalsFuturity

How sea otters stay warm in frigid waters

Researchers have discovered how otters stay warm in frigid temperatures. Sea otters’ muscles use enough energy through leak respiration, energy not used to perform tasks, that it accounts for their high metabolic rate, according to a new study. Sea otters are the smallest marine mammal. As cold-water dwellers, staying warm...
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists learn how otters stay hotter

Sea otters are a hardy lot. The smallest of all marine mammals with the thickest fur of the animal kingdom, they can hold their breath for up to eight minutes while they dive for prey like clams and crabs, which they're known to crack open using rocks. An enduring mystery,...
ScienceScience Now

Skeletal muscle thermogenesis enables aquatic life in the smallest marine mammal

You are currently viewing the abstract. Basal metabolic rate generally scales with body mass in mammals, and variation from predicted levels indicates adaptive metabolic remodeling. As a thermogenic adaptation for living in cool water, sea otters have a basal metabolic rate approximately three times that of the predicted rate; however, the tissue-level source of this hypermetabolism is unknown. Because skeletal muscle is a major determinant of whole-body metabolism, we characterized respiratory capacity and thermogenic leak in sea otter muscle. Compared with that of previously sampled mammals, thermogenic muscle leak capacity was elevated and could account for sea otter hypermetabolism. Muscle respiratory capacity was modestly elevated and reached adult levels in neonates. Premature metabolic development and high leak rate indicate that sea otter muscle metabolism is regulated by thermogenic demand and is the source of basal hypermetabolism.
HealthScience Daily

Muscles retain positional memory from fetal life

A research collaboration based in Kumamoto University, Japan has discovered that muscles and the resident stem cells (satellite cells) responsible for muscle regeneration retain memory of their location in the body. This positional memory was found to be based on the expression pattern of the homeobox (Hox) gene cluster, which is responsible for shaping the body during fetal life. These findings are expected to provide clues to elucidate the pathogenesis of muscle diseases such as muscular dystrophy, in which the position of muscle vulnerability varies depending on the type of muscle, and to help develop regenerative medicine based on positional memory.
Animalsstudybreaks.com

Reptiles: How To Keep and Rehome Cold-Blooded Buddies

Pets are a crucial part of American life. More often than not, animals have been wonderful company for young adults, and this includes college students who can’t always bring their best friends to school with them. Reptiles are weird: they’re cold-blooded, they scurry close to the ground on sprawling legs...
Wildlifencf.edu

Exploring the life aquatic

As a research scientist, Kate Hubbard, Ph.D. studies the mysteries of harmful algal blooms with a fearlessly independent mind. This approach was one of her key lessons at New College. Her current work at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWC-FWRI) spans the disciplines...
ScienceScience Daily

Rats prefer to help their own kind; humans may be similarly wired

A decade after scientists discovered that lab rats will rescue a fellow rat in distress, but not a rat they consider an outsider, new research from the University of California, Berkeley, pinpoints the brain regions that drive rats to prioritize their nearest and dearest in times of crisis. It also suggests humans may share the same neural bias.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Getting to the bottom of all life: Visualizing a protein key to enabling

"All living beings, including us, depend on photosynthesis," says Prof. Wataru Sakamoto of the Institute of Plant Science and Resources at Okayama University, Japan, as he begins to explain the core concepts behind a recent breakthrough in understanding plant physiology, which he was involved in. "Photosynthesis produces the energy needed to sustain plants and the oxygen we breathe. This reaction occurs in two steps, the first of which involves capturing light energy.
FitnessPosted by
geardiary

THC Living Freeze Cold Therapy Roll-On Review: Must-Have Pain Relief for Muscle Rehab

I was impressed by the THC Living Freeze Cold Therapy Roll-On, and I would recommend it to anyone in California over age 21 looking for muscle rehab remedies. For the past few weeks, while training for a half marathon, I have used THC Living Freeze Cold Therapy Roll-On Nano 1:3 (100 mg THC:300 mg CBD) to aid with recovery and help keep muscular fatigue and soreness at bay. It is only available for sale in California, but if you live there, you’ll want to read on.
ScienceScience Daily

Are silver nanoparticles a silver bullet against microbes?

Antimicrobials are used to kill or slow the growth of bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms. They can be in the form of antibiotics, used to treat bodily infections, or as an additive or coating on commercial products used to keep germs at bay. These life-saving tools are essential to preventing and treating infections in humans, animals and plants, but they also pose a global threat to public health when microorganisms develop resistance to them, a concept known as antimicrobial resistance.
WildlifeScience Daily

Hard to swallow: Coral cells seen engulfing algae

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. In a world-first, scientists in Japan have observed individual stony coral cells engulfing single-celled, photosynthetic algae. The microscopic algae, known as dinoflagellates, were engulfed by cells cultured from the stony coral, Acropora tenuis, the scientists reported in the journal Frontiers in...
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers begin to unravel the mysteries of kombucha fermentation

Scientists are beginning to unravel the key microorganisms that contribute to the fermentation of kombucha, research that is already aiding large-scale kombucha producers in the fast-growing industry. FULL STORY. Oregon State University scientists are beginning to unravel the key microorganisms that contribute to the fermentation of kombucha, research that is...
ScienceScience Daily

Red blood cell 'traffic' contributes to changes in brain oxygenation

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...
ScienceScience Daily

Metal-based molecules show promise against the build-up of Alzheimer's peptides

In lab tests, Imperial researchers have created a metal-based molecule that inhibits the build-up of a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease. A peptide is a fragment of a protein, and one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease is the build-up of a specific peptide known as amyloid-β. The team demonstrated that with the aid of ultrasound, their molecule can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, targeting the part of the brain where the damaging peptide most often accumulates.
ScienceScience Daily

The rat's whiskers: Multidisciplinary research reveals how we sense texture

How we sense texture has long been a mystery. It is known that nerves attached to the fingertip skin are responsible for sensing different surfaces, but how they do it is not well understood. Rodents perform texture sensing through their whiskers. Like human fingertips, whiskers perform multiple tasks, sensing proximity and shape of objects, as well as surface textures.
ScienceScience Daily

Spending time outdoors has positive effect on our brains

If you're regularly out in the fresh air, you're doing something good for both your brain and your well-being. This is the conclusion reached by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). The longitudinal study recently appeared in The World Journal of Biological Psychiatry.
ChemistryScience Daily

Chemistry discovery could remove micropollutants from environment

Army-funded research identified a new chemistry approach that could remove micropollutants from the environment. Micropollutants are biological or chemical contaminants that make their way into ground and surface waters in trace quantities. Using a pioneering imaging technique, Cornell University researchers obtained a high-resolution snapshot of how ligands, molecules that bind...
ScienceScience Daily

Antibiotics in early life could affect brain development

Antibiotic exposure early in life could alter human brain development in areas responsible for cognitive and emotional functions, according to a Rutgers researcher. The laboratory study, published in the journal iScience, suggests that penicillin changes the microbiome -- the trillions of beneficial microorganisms that live in and on our bodies -- as well as gene expression, which allows cells to respond to its changing environment, in key areas of the developing brain. The findings suggest reducing widespread antibiotic use or using alternatives when possible to prevent neurodevelopment problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy