Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to Represent Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics

LSUSports.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge, La. – British Athletics announced that former LSU sprinter Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake will be representing Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer. Mitchell-Blake will compete individually in the 200 meters while also participating on the Great Britain 4×100 meter relay team. A two-time GB champion over the distance of 200 meters, Mitchell-Blake will be making his second career trip to the Olympics; at the 2016 Rio Olympics he finished 11th overall in the 200 meters.

lsusports.net

