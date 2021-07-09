Cancel
Rasmussen’s game winner sends Exira-EHK to Regional Final

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Kimballton) Mollie Rasmussen delivered a walkoff hit as Exira-EHK downed Woodbine 4-3 on Friday. The Spartans erased a three run deficit with two runs in the 6th and two more in the 7th.

Rasmussen was 0/3 on the day when she stepped to the plate with two outs in the 7th. Macy Emgarten had just singled in a run to tie the game at 3-3 and Emgarten’s courtesy runner (Anna Potts) stood at 2nd base. Woodbine 8th grade standout Charlie Pryor delivered a pitch on the outside part of the plate and Rasmussen drove it to the gap in right-centerfield. The winning hit by Rasmussen sends Exira-EHK into the regional finals as they win the rubber match with Woodbine.

Woodbine had led 3-0 until the 6th. The Spartans stranded six runners on base over the first five innings, but cashed in during the final two frames. In the 6th, Emgarten got it started with a single. Pryor recorded back-to-back outs and induced a pop up down the right field line which was dropped, allowing one run to score. Hannah Nelson reached second base on the error and scored during the next at bat. The Spartans turned to pinch hitter Mariah Traever and she delivered an RBI single to snug things up to 3-2.

The top of the order was due up for the home squad in the 7th. Alisa Partridge hit a bloop single to left with one out. She was bunted to 2nd by Quinn Grubbs. Emgarten drove in Partridge with a single before Rasmussen delivered the final heroics.

Exira-EHK tallied nine hits in the win. Pryor struck out six and didn’t walk anybody. Macy Emgarten got the win with five strikeouts and no walks. Woodbine put together five hits, all of which came in the 3rd or 4th inning. Emgarten retired the final ten batters she faced.

Woodbine had doubles from Avery Moores and Nicole Hoefer along with RBI singles out of Jamie Plowman, Grace Moores, and Sierra Lantz. The Tigers end their year at 22-6. Exira-EHK, also 22-6, will play for a trip to state on Monday.

Atlantic, IA
