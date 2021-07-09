Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Parts Of The Region

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Carroll County in north central Maryland... East central Frederick County in north central Maryland... * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taneytown, or 8 miles west of Westminster, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include... Westminster, Eldersburg, Taneytown, Hampstead, New Windsor, Union Bridge, Carrollton, Ladiesburg, Linwood, Reese, Uniontown, Wagners Mill, Marston and Keymar. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && By The National Weather Service, Sterling, Va.