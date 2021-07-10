Sayre gets past Towanda in pitching battle

TOWANDA — Sayre Post 283 squeaked out a victory in a defensive affair over Towanda by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday in Legion baseball. The ‘Skins shook off a scoreless inning from both teams to hoist two runs on the scoreboard in the second inning. That was followed by a run from Towanda; which would be the last run scored for five innings. Sayre added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to produce the final margin to two for the win.