Some of the people who are homeless in Salt Lake City, Utah, are living in cars and campers parked on public streets within the city. They are called “street campers” and are part of the homeless population. Some have recently become homeless due to problems from the COVID-19 pandemic and a loss of income. There are hundreds of others who are living in small tents in certain areas of the city. They may be moved around as city officials and police try to maintain some control over the homeless situation.