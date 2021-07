A few more details are unraveling for the Miami Dolphins and their saga with all-pro cornerback and two-time Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard. Still unhappy with his current five-year, $75 million dollar contract, Howard has yet to rejoin the Dolphins in 2021 after his best season one year ago. Howard has skipped out on the team’s minicamp and has said he will skip Miami’s training camp as well if he is not dealt or extended again – a bold move that would cost him up to $50,000 dollars per day in fines.