The Cheapest Homes for Sale in Colorado’s Mountain Towns

From the top-notch skiing to the constant sunshine to the countless breweries, Colorado is an amazing state. Unfortunately, it's not cheap to live here. In fact, a report from Porch shows that Denver has the 11th most expensive homes in the U.S., but these costs aren't just reserved for the Mile High City (although if you need housing help, NeighborWorks America is here for you). In the high country, the prices climb even, well, higher.