EDDYVILLE — It was a play that had to be made. That's simply how Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont catcher Zach Leonard described the game-ending tag of Dalton Stubbe at home plate, clinching a wild eight-inning 8-7 win over Clarke on Friday night in Osceola. Leonard wasn't done making plays to help keep the Rockets in the hunt for a second straight South Central Conference title, hammering a home run in the fourth inning to open a five-run rally that clinched a 9-3 win over Chariton in the first of two games on Monday at Ron Welsch Field.