Branson West - 30 Mountain View Court Branson West MO 65737 MLS# 60195177

Welcome to Mountain View! Few homes like this one at 30 Mountain View Court come available in this location. Tucked away towards the back of Stonebridge Village, near Forest Lake, this cozy neighborhood subsection features patio homes with 3-car garages. Not only that, but they are all of like-kind with single level, walk-in entry. Add in numerous community amenities, plus a championship golf course, and you've got a fantastic place to live! Please call 417.527.8435 for Branson West homes for sale.