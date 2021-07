It is safe to say that Phelps football head coach Andrew West is excited about football season returning. The 2020 season was ravaged by COVID-19, but it looks as if the 2021 campaign will be free of pandemic restrictions. The Dead Period for the KHSAA ended at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning, meaning that football teams across the state can begin summer practice. West didn’t hide his desire to get back to business.