Thank you for bringing attention to the plight of the Cubans. However, I did want to discuss one rumor that has been spreading like wildfire among certain groups, mainly those not familiar with the true plight of the Cuban people. There seems to be a misconception that the protests that are currently taking place are due to vaccine shortages or Covid in general. As the daughter of Cuban immigrants who escaped the brutal Castro regime, I can tell you this about 62 years of oppression, brutality, false imprisonment, starvation, egregious human rights violations, and the list goes on.