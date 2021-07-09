Burlington Fire Department responds to building fire

At 1:38 PM Friday July 9, 2021 the Burlington Fire and Police Department’s responded to the former Klein Center, at 2910 Madison Avenue in Burlington, for a reported structure fire with flames showing. Police officers arrived and found flames showing from a former office window on the first floor. Firefighters arrived at 1:42 PM and worked to keep the fire contained to one room on the first floor. The fire was declared extinguished by 2:13 PM.